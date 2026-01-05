What is the investor’s view on First Foundation Inc (FFWM)?

While First Foundation Inc has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFWM rose by 0.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.47 to $4.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.52% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) to Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on May 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FFWM. DA Davidson also Upgraded FFWM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 03, 2024. Raymond James July 03, 2024d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FFWM, as published in its report on July 03, 2024. Raymond James’s report from January 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for FFWM shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of First Foundation Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FFWM is recording an average volume of 902.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.36%, with a gain of 0.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.75, showing growth from the present price of $6.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FFWM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Foundation Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.