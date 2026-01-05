Was Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA)’s session last reading good?

While Tyra Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TYRA rose by 1.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.41 to $6.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) recommending Strong Buy. UBS also rated TYRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2025. BofA Securities October 18, 2024d the rating to Buy on October 18, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $31. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TYRA, as published in its report on August 15, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from December 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $15 for TYRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Tyra Biosciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 401.19K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TYRA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a gain of 2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TYRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tyra Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.