Was ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)’s session last reading good?

While ServiceTitan Inc has underperformed by -4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTAN fell by -4.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $131.33 to $79.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.00% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 05, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TTAN. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated TTAN shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $115 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2025. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TTAN, as published in its report on August 28, 2025. Loop Capital’s report from August 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $140 for TTAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ServiceTitan Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TTAN is recording 894.41K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -6.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $135.94, showing growth from the present price of $101.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ServiceTitan Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.