Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) deserves deeper analysis

While Omnicell, Inc has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMCL fell by -0.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.69 to $22.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.45% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on October 31, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMCL. Barclays also Upgraded OMCL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2024. Barclays Initiated an Underweight rating on January 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $33. Wells Fargo November 03, 2023d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OMCL, as published in its report on November 03, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from November 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $39 for OMCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Omnicell, Inc (OMCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Omnicell, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OMCL has an average volume of 478.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.03%, with a loss of -1.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.50, showing growth from the present price of $45.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omnicell, Inc Shares?

Health Information Services giant Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Omnicell, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 105.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.99%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.