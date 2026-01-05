SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) stock: A year of ups and downs

While SL Green Realty Corp has overperformed by 2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLG rose by 2.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.65 to $40.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.16% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) to Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SLG. Citigroup also Upgraded SLG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 12, 2025. Evercore ISI March 17, 2025d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SLG, as published in its report on March 17, 2025. Jefferies’s report from March 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $58 for SLG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

The current dividend for SLG investors is set at $3.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SL Green Realty Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLG is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.28%, with a gain of 3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.22, showing growth from the present price of $46.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SL Green Realty Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.