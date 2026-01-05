Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)’s stock price range in the last year

While Adma Biologics Inc has underperformed by -1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADMA fell by -1.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.67 to $13.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.72% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by Mizuho on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA. Raymond James also Upgraded ADMA shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA, as published in its report on June 04, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 15, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ADMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Adma Biologics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADMA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a loss of -8.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adma Biologics Inc Shares?

The USA based company Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Adma Biologics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.