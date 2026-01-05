Should investors be concerned about Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)?

While Graphic Packaging Holding Co has overperformed by 0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPK rose by 0.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.62 to $13.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) to Mkt Perform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for GPK. BofA Securities also Downgraded GPK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 09, 2025. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GPK, as published in its report on June 04, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for GPK shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

The current dividend for GPK investors is set at $0.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GPK is recording an average volume of 4.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.45%, with a gain of 0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.68, showing growth from the present price of $15.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Graphic Packaging Holding Co Shares?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Packaging & Containers market. When comparing Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.49%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.