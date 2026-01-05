Is CNX Resources Corp (CNX) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While CNX Resources Corp has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNX fell by -0.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.13 to $27.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.69% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on September 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CNX. Siebert Williams Shank also rated CNX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2025. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on July 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $33. Scotiabank April 11, 2025d its ‘Sector Underperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CNX, as published in its report on April 11, 2025. Stephens’s report from March 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $48 for CNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CNX Resources Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNX is registering an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.93, showing decline from the present price of $36.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CNX Resources Corp Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) is based in the USA. When comparing CNX Resources Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 225.05%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.