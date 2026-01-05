Should investors be concerned about Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)?

While Choice Hotels International, Inc has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHH rose by 0.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $157.86 to $84.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.52% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Argus Downgraded Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on December 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CHH. JP Morgan also Upgraded CHH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 12, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on November 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $84. BofA Securities September 29, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CHH, as published in its report on September 29, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from June 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $124 for CHH shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)

With CHH’s current dividend of $1.15 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Choice Hotels International, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1418.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CHH has an average volume of 649.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.71, showing growth from the present price of $96.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Choice Hotels International, Inc Shares?

Lodging giant Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Choice Hotels International, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 73.61%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.