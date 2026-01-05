Did Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) perform well in the last session?

While Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPRX fell by -0.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.58 to $19.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.07% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stephens on November 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CPRX. Citigroup also rated CPRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on March 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CPRX, as published in its report on December 21, 2023. ROTH Capital’s report from August 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15.50 for CPRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CPRX is registering an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a loss of -5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.86, showing growth from the present price of $23.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) is based in the USA. When comparing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.69%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.