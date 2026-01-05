Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Perella Weinberg Partners has overperformed by 1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWP rose by 1.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.03 to $14.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.84% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2024, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on January 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for PWP.

Analysis of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PWP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Perella Weinberg Partners’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PWP is recording an average volume of 867.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.40%, with a gain of 0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.25, showing growth from the present price of $17.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perella Weinberg Partners Shares?

A leading company in the Capital Markets sector, Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) is based in the USA. When comparing Perella Weinberg Partners shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.24%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.