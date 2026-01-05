Icon Plc (ICLR)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Icon Plc has overperformed by 3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICLR rose by 3.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $228.29 to $125.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.32% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for ICLR. Jefferies also Downgraded ICLR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 09, 2025. Citigroup August 21, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ICLR, as published in its report on August 21, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from July 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $224 for ICLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Icon Plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 922.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ICLR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a gain of 2.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $205.56, showing growth from the present price of $188.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Icon Plc Shares?

The Ireland based company Icon Plc (ICLR) is one of the biggest names in Diagnostics & Research. When comparing Icon Plc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.72%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.