MKS Inc (MKSI)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While MKS Inc has overperformed by 5.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MKSI rose by 5.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $170.37 to $54.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.94% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) recommending Sell. A report published by Deutsche Bank on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MKSI. Citigroup also Upgraded MKSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $145. Citigroup September 16, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MKSI, as published in its report on September 16, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from September 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $140 for MKSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of MKS Inc (MKSI)

Investors in MKS Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MKS Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MKSI is recording 957.80K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.88%, with a gain of 3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $179.38, showing growth from the present price of $168.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MKSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MKS Inc Shares?

The Scientific & Technical Instruments market is dominated by MKS Inc (MKSI) based in the USA. When comparing MKS Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.35%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.