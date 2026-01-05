Dana Inc DAN’s stock price gains traction on Friday

While Dana Inc has overperformed by 5.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAN rose by 5.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.24 to $10.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.89% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) to Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for DAN. UBS also Upgraded DAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 16, 2025. Deutsche Bank December 09, 2024d the rating to Buy on December 09, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $19. Exane BNP Paribas December 03, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DAN, as published in its report on December 03, 2024. Barclays’s report from December 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Dana Inc (DAN)

With DAN’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.58%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Dana Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DAN has an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 5.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.71, showing growth from the present price of $24.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dana Inc Shares?

Auto Parts giant Dana Inc (DAN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Dana Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2199.28%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.