MIRM (Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc) has impressive results

While Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIRM fell by -1.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.58 to $36.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated MIRM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 19, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on April 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $48. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MIRM, as published in its report on December 18, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from November 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $37 for MIRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MIRM is recording an average volume of 668.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a loss of -3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.10, showing growth from the present price of $78.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.