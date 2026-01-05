A closer look at Novagold Resources Inc (NG) is warranted

While Novagold Resources Inc has underperformed by -1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NG fell by -1.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.90 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.64% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) recommending Outperform. A report published by National Bank Financial on October 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NG. Citigroup also rated NG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2025. National Bank Financial initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NG, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

One of the most important indicators of Novagold Resources Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -129.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 26.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NG is recording 3.27M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a loss of -7.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.31, showing growth from the present price of $9.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novagold Resources Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.