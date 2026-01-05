Is Broadcom Inc (AVGO) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Broadcom Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVGO rose by 0.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $414.61 to $138.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.92% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on December 12, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AVGO. Raymond James also rated AVGO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $420 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2025. Mizuho Reiterated the rating as Outperform on October 21, 2025, but set its price target from $430 to $435. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for AVGO, as published in its report on October 15, 2025. Macquarie’s report from September 15, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $420 for AVGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

AVGO currently pays a dividend of $2.42 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Broadcom Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 28.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVGO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.97%, with a loss of -0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $460.23, showing growth from the present price of $347.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Broadcom Inc Shares?

The USA based company Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Broadcom Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 73.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 94.54%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.