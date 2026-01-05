Are Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) shares a good deal now?

While Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TARS fell by -1.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.25 to $38.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Mizuho on November 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TARS. Oppenheimer also rated TARS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on May 27, 2025, and assigned a price target of $72. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TARS, as published in its report on November 20, 2023. William Blair’s report from July 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $44 for TARS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 146.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TARS is recording an average volume of 569.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -2.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.50, showing growth from the present price of $80.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TARS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.