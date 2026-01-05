Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Fiverr International Ltd has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -0.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.45 to $19.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2025, BTIG Research Upgraded Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on July 31, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FVRR. Scotiabank also rated FVRR shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 12, 2025. BTIG Research November 04, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FVRR, as published in its report on November 04, 2024. UBS’s report from July 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for FVRR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fiverr International Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FVRR is registering an average volume of 739.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a loss of -1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.89, showing growth from the present price of $19.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) is based in the Israel. When comparing Fiverr International Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 297.59%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.