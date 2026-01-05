A year in review: Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)’s performance in the last year

While Futu Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 8.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU rose by 8.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $202.53 to $70.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) to Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on August 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FUTU. Barclays also rated FUTU shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $176 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2025. Citigroup November 19, 2024d the rating to Neutral on November 19, 2024, and set its price target from $79 to $95. Morgan Stanley November 18, 2024d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for FUTU, as published in its report on November 18, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from May 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $92 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. CLSA also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FUTU has an average volume of 1.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.33%, with a gain of 8.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $229.43, showing growth from the present price of $178.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Capital Markets giant Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is based in the Hong Kong and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 143.19%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.