In Friday’s premarket session, shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH) rose 13.74% to $2.40 as the firm staged an important event.

What occasion did STKH hold?

At Gallery 308 in San Francisco, Steakholder Foods (STKH) hosted its first US tasting event and a live demonstration of 3D steak printing.

The guests ate the hybrid-produced meat canapés from Steakholder Foods, including Thai spicy beef lettuce, grilled beef kababs, and beef steamed buns. Texas cattle provided the bovine cells that were utilized to create the meat in the canapés. The whole-cut grown meat products produced by STKH are expected to benefit from hybrid goods, which the business thinks will revolutionize the meat sector.

With a choice of three distinct cuts (entrecote, sirloin, and picanha) and three different fat ratios, attendees had the option to 3D print customized steaks. The event included a panel discussion on “The Future of Food and Our Planet” with leading business figures. Arik Kaufman, co-founder, and CEO of Steakholder Foods, Bruce Aidells, chef and inventor of Aidells Sausage, Adam Bergman, global head of AgTech Investment Banking at Citi, and Michael Selden, co-founder, and CEO of Finless Foods, participated in the panel discussion.

The occasion was a thrilling turning point that highlighted STKH’s proprietary 3D bio-printing capabilities and gave business titans a sneak peek at its hybrid goods in one of its primary target industries. STKH is especially happy to be the first publicly traded cultured meat firm in the US where it has just started business development and marketing operations in response to the FDA’s recent push toward initial approval of such meat.

How will STKH be differentiating itself?

The meat substitute market will be turned on its head thanks to the utilization of cultured fat in STKH hybrid goods, which will provide customers tastier and sustainably produced options. The future of sustainable meat production is in good hands thanks to Steakholder Foods (STKH), which is proud to have invited everyone to join its community of “steakholders” at this great event.