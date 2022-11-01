Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB), which have been participating in investor and scientific conferences, have increased 4.61% to $0.9099 in Tuesday’s premarket session.

What events will CNTB participate in?

During this month’s investor and scientific conferences, Connect Biopharma (CNTB) will provide presentations and/or offer one-on-one meetings at the following events:

In Boston, Massachusetts, on November 1–3, Connect Biopharma will present at the 6th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases.

On Nov. 2 at noon EDT, CNTB CEO Zheng Wei will give a presentation titled “Spearheading a Novel Compound Targeting the IL-4R Cytokine Receptor in Atopic Dermatitis.”

Additionally, from November 14–18, CNTB will present at the BioCentury-Bay Helix East-West Conference in Redwood City, California.

Connect Biopharma will also be present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York from November 29 to December 1.

Additionally, on December 8, CNTB will participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference in Miami.

Topline findings were disclosed by CNTB:

Last month, Connect Biopharma released the topline data from the pivotal trial of CBP-201, the company’s flagship product, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China. The effectiveness and safety of CBP-201 are being examined in this multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study, as well as the possibility of a prolonged CBP-201 dose interval during the maintenance phase of therapy.

Sufferers now have hope for a safe and effective therapy thanks to the remarkable findings from the biggest primary efficacy AD dataset in Chinese patients. To further address the unmet requirements of AD patients, CNTB is anticipating the future addition of a significant therapy to its toolbox.

What is the CNTB anticipating?

The crucial China trial’s encouraging topline findings have given CNTB potentially NDA-supporting effectiveness and safety evidence for CBP-201. The CBP-201 pivotal trial is currently in Stage 2, which provides a critical opportunity to further assess efficacy with continued dosing every two weeks as well as at a more practical every four-week (Q4W) dosing regimen, which also showed significant improvements in skin clearance, disease severity, and itch in its global Phase 2b trial. In the next months, Connect Biopharma (CNTB) plans to discuss the possibility of filing a New Drug Application (NDA) with the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration (CDE).