After hours movers are the stocks bought and sold in an after-hours market. The after-hours market opens at 4 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time following the close of the major U.S. stock exchanges. It is possible for after-hours trading to continue until 8 p.m., but the volume usually dwindles much earlier for the aftermarket movers. Electronic communication networks (ECNs) are used for trading in the after-hours.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

When news breaks after the stock exchange close, aftermarket movers can be used by traders or investors. Sometimes, news, such as earnings announcements, may trigger after-market movers to act.

Afterhours movers Stock may experience a spike in volume on the initial release of news, but it usually diminishes as the session advances. By 6 p.m., the volume slows down significantly. Illiquid stocks are risky to trade after business hours.

Unlike the billions of shares traded during normal business hours, after-hours sessions trade a tiny fraction of that level. Is it possible to make money trading in an after-hours market? It’s possible, but you need to do your homework first.

In this article, we are presenting you the 5 best aftermarket movers to invest in right now.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) shares were rising 17.71% to trade at $0.2742 in after-hours at the last check. SINT’s stock lost -4.92% to close Friday’s session at $0.23. The stock volume remained at 0.17 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million shares within the past 50 days. SINT shares have fallen by -81.36% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -27.20% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -49.90%, while over the past six months, it has shed -61.54%. Further, the company has a current market of $6.10 million and its outstanding shares stood at 24.72 million.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has reduced its position in Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) to 594,838 shares, mirroring a recent drop by 0.00%. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index dumped 0.0 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $0.27 million at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu, which sold off 0.0 shares to end up with 362,591 shares worth $0.17 million. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fu cut their holdings by -0.64% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 0.33% position in Sintx Technologies Inc. thanks to 80683.0 shares amounting to $37114.0.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has plunged -0.89% at $0.5102 in after-hours trading hours on the last check Friday. The stock of DRRX lost -6.82% to complete the last trading session at $0.51. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.5148 and $0.5491. It traded 0.14 million shares, which was below its daily average of 0.8 million shares over 100 days. DRRX’s shares have dropped by -10.97% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -24.84% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 3.22.

Chardan Capital Markets rated the DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock “a Buy”. Chardan Capital Markets’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, October 30, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding DRRX shares. According to ROTH Capital, the stock is “a Buy”. ROTH Capital published its figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 12, 2020. Other experts at Oppenheimer have the stock’s price target at $7 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Outperform.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Minim Inc. (MINM)

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Minim Inc. (MINM) were down -16.75% at $0.2664. MINM’s stock closed the last session at $0.32, increasing 50.94% or $0.11. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.225 and $0.3945 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 21.61 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.52 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -80.84%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 52.38%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -55.00%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -13.51%. The stock has returned -74.40% so far this year.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 25.95%, and 18.20% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.04, with the beta factor poised at 0.48. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) shares have gained 8.91% at $1.10 in Friday’s after-hours session. XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock subtracted 0.00% to finish the last trading session at $1.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3923.0 shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.16 million shares. The shares of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. have advanced -16.53% in the last five days; however, they have lost -26.81% over the last month. The stock price has shed -17.55% over the last three months and has lost -80.20 percent so far this year.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extension—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) stock is found to be 13.18% volatile for the week, while 11.92% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 12.99M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from the 20-day simple moving average is -15.15%, and its distance from 50-day simple moving average is -25.00% while it has a distance of -34.15% from the 200-day simple moving average.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is rising on the charts today, up 6.73% to trade at $0.13 at last check in after hours trading. On Friday, shares in Tuesday Morning Corporation fell -19.39% to close the day at $0.12. The volume of shares traded was 5.34 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 5.07 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.1216 and $0.1388. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -0.69. TUEM’s stock has gained 1.00% of its value in the previous five sessions and -60.03% over the past month but has lost -94.66% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.2497 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.8768. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 33.75.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a well-known specialized pointer made by Larry Williams to help recognize overbought and oversold circumstances. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM)’s Williams Percent Range or Williams %R at the time of writing is to be seated at 81.51% for 9-Day. It is also calculated for different time spans. Currently, for this organization, Williams’s %R is stood at 83.74% for 14-Day, 90.22% for 20-Day, 97.88% for 50-Day and to be seated at 97.94% for 100-Day. Relative Strength Index, or RSI (14), which is a technical analysis gauge, is also used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100 for overbought and oversold. In the case of Tuesday Morning Corporation, the RSI reading has hit 33.75 for 14-Day.