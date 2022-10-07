Announcing its inclusion in the S&P 500, Payoneer Global Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYO) shares rose 8.36% after-hours to trade at $7.65 at the last check. PAYO stock gained 3.07% to close Thursday’s session at $7.06 with 4.84 million shares traded.

What listing will PAYO be added to?

In the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, October 12, Payoneer (PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings.

Moreover, this week Alibaba.com (NYSE: BABA) Manifest Grants Program announced four new program partners to support small- and mid-sized businesses based in the United States. As part of its partnership with Hello Alice, the organization has launched its Manifest Grants Program, a $750,000 commitment to help new entrepreneurs succeed in today’s digital age through e-commerce channels.

As part of the Manifest Grants Program, Black Entrepreneurs Day, Indiegogo, Payoneer, and AmazonScout have been hand-selected as partners.

A wide range of resources, educational opportunities, and marketing tools will be provided by these organizations to Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program applicants and 50 grant recipients.

By incorporating these organizations into the Manifest Grants Program, participants will have access to a vast array of supportive resources and networks that will help them succeed in this challenging market.

In order to boost the competitive edge of small and medium-sized businesses, the program was created.

In its expanded program, BABA offers a robust support system to motivated entrepreneurs as well as some of the world’s most well-known small business resources.

Assaf Ronen has joined Payoneer (PAYO) as its first Chief Platform Officer.

As of this week, he will lead Payoneer’s newly formed Platform division, which brings together the technology, product, and high-value service units.

How PAYO is excelling?

Entrepreneurs and SMBs in emerging markets, as well as leading digital brands, are PAYO’s customers. Payoneer (PAYO) Platform division will continue to innovate and expand its High-Value Services, such as B2B AP/AR, Working Capital, and Merchant Services, enhance the Payoneer Account functionality, and develop new financial products for customers over time.