Shares of Equillium Inc. (EQ) gained 21.5% to $2.35 Tuesday following reports of interim results from a study. EQ stock last traded at $1.93 and traded 1.92 million shares.

What study result has EQ shared?

Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway in patients with lupus nephritis (LN), and Equillium (EQ) today announced interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study.

The need for new medicines with differentiated mechanisms is highlighted by 60% of patients with lupus nephritis who fail to achieve a complete response after 12 months despite recently approved therapies.

As a result of the interim data from the LN portion of the EQUALISE study, compelling responses were observed in patients with significantly higher baseline proteinuria than in recent studies, with an average baseline UPCR of 5.8 grams.

Almost 83% of patients achieved a complete or partial clinical response at the end of the study, and 67% had a reduction in UPCR greater than 80%.

Itolizumab’s clinical activity and potential to be an impactful therapy for patients with lupus nephritis are supported by the interim data, which confirms EQ’s conviction.

In mid-2023, Equillium plans to share topline data from Type B of the EQUALISE study.

Parallel to this, EQ is engaging key opinion leaders in preparation for later stage development to support potential product registration.

How has EQ’s study excelled?

There is also evidence that the EQ’s overall response rates are higher early in the treatment course than with standard of care alone, and that they are competitive with data emerging from recently approved drugs. As improved long-term outcomes have been shown to be associated with a reduction in proteinuria, an ideal therapy would reduce proteinuria levels safely and rapidly in a larger number of patients. A positive interim result from EQUALISE provides Equillium (EQ) with the kind of signal it was seeking to advance its drug into larger controlled trials.