Following an acquisition agreement, shares of Renovacor Inc. (NYSE: RCOR) rose 17.37% to $2.23 in premarket trading. RCOR closed the last session at $1.90, up 1.06% or $0.02 from the previous session.

What deal has RCOR struck?

Renovacor Inc (RCOR) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) announced a definitive agreement today.

An all-stock transaction will be executed under the agreement, with Rocket acquiring RCOR for a price of approximately $2.60 per share.

In order to calculate the deal price, the volume-weighted average trading price of Rocket shares of $15.51 for the 30 days was used leading up to and including Monday, September 19, 2022.

Currently, the transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, after unanimous approval by both companies boards of directors.

It is an excellent opportunity for RCKT to carry out its mission of transforming the lives of heart failure patients through the power of gene therapy as a result of the acquisition of Renovacor.

RCKT will be well-positioned to provide these patients with the best chance for success by combining scientifically compelling preclinical work with its clinical, regulatory, and CMC expertise.

Details of the transaction

Renovacor shareholders will receive 0.1676 shares of Rocket as a return on their RCOR shares under the terms of the definitive agreement.

After the transaction closes, the shareholders are expected to own approximately 4.6% percent of Rocket equity.

On the basis of the volume weighted average trading price of Rocket shares of $15.51 for the 30 trading days through and including Monday, September 19, 2022, the equity deal value is approximately $53 million, based on fully diluted shares outstanding and all earnout shares accelerated and vesting, or $2.60 per share of RCOR.

Based on Renovacor’s net cash at closing, the exchange ratio may be adjusted.

What difference will RCOR make?

AAV-based gene therapy, REN-001, is Renovacor’s most advanced program targeting patients with BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a severe form of heart failure. Unmet medical needs of BAG3-DCM patients are significant, with rapidly progressive cardiac dysfunction unresponsive to treatments addressing the underlying mechanisms. As a leader in the development of precision therapies for genetically-driven diseases of the heart, Renovacor (RCOR) is a highly experienced company with deep technical expertise. In addition, RCOR has an intellectual property portfolio that is robust and personnel with expertise in BAG3-DCM who is supported by world-class scientific collaborators. AAV-based cardiac gene therapy will enhance Rocket’s leading position with the acquisition of these assets and capabilities.