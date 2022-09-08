A sharp increase in the stock price, as well as the valuation ratio, has led to an increase in the price of stocks. There are still a handful of undervalued stocks that trade below $1.00 per share despite the stock market being more expensive as a whole than it has been historically.

When you look in the right places, value investing opportunities exist. To find the best stock under $1.00, investors have to look at companies that are smaller and riskier, as well as in sectors that have been undiscovered or ignored by the market. It may not seem like the best idea to hold shares of these cheap companies throughout multiple economic cycles today, but long-term investors can profit if they exercise patience and remain patient.

So, while looking at this investing opportunity Stocks Telegraph has collected for you the 5 Best Stocks under $1 to buy right now. There are a few companies on this list that are solid investment candidates because they are too small and considered too risky for most money managers and mutual funds to pay attention to them. Others operate in unloved and untested areas of the market. In spite of the fact that these picks represent a wide array of industries, they all have two common characteristics. Stocks in all of these companies are trading for less than $1.00 each, and Wall Street’s top-ranked researchers consistently rate them “buy” or “strong buy”.

Allena Pharmaceuticals

On Wednesday, shares in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) rise 3.16% to close the day at $0.08. The volume of shares traded was 261.45 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 27.02 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.06 and $0.15. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.51. ALNA’s stock has lost -28.09% of its value in the previous five sessions and -45.26% over the past one month but has lost -87.34% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.1366 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.3047. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 30.57.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 44.03%, and 18.08% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.02, with the beta factor poised at 1.13. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

NewAge Inc.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) stock subtracted -25.20% to finish the last trading session at $0.09. The stock recorded a trading volume of 47.1 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 12.83 million shares. The shares of NewAge Inc. have advanced -74.26% in the last five days; however, they have lost -64.26% over the last month. The stock price has shed -76.72% over the last three months and has lost -94.69 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.03.

Alliance Global Partners rated the NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock “a Buy”, with the firm’s price target at $6-$3.50. Alliance Global Partners’ estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, November 15, 2019. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the NBEV shares. According to Northland Capital, the stock is “a Market perform,”. Northland Capital published its figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, July 22, 2019. Other experts at Alliance Global Partners have the stock’s price target at $8 price; their rating of the stock is “a Buy.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Zomedica Corp.

The stock of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) gained 2.63% to complete the last trading session at $0.21. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.21 and $0.21. It traded 11.3 million shares, which was below its daily average of 20.2 million shares over 100 days. ZOM’s shares have dropped by -14.18% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -44.87% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.78.

The top 3 mutual fund holders in Zomedica Corp. are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu, and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fu. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index owns 29,069,093 shares of the company’s stock, all valued at over $7.5 million. The company’s total holdings to about 2.97% of the shares outstanding. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu’s total holdings shrink to 13,205,251 shares valued at over $3.41 million and representing 1.35% of the shares outstanding. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fu sold 28000.0 shares to bring its total holdings to over 5.19 million shares at a value of $1.34 million. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fu now owns shares totaling 0.53% of the shares outstanding.

Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) stock lost -8.14% to close Wednesday’s session at $0.55. The stock volume remained 5.73 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.86 million shares within the past 50 days. IDEX shares have fallen by -76.38% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -8.22% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -18.83%, while over the past six months, it has shed -40.58%. Further, the company has a current market of $262.83 million and its outstanding shares stood at 473.83 million.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the IDEX stock, with those at ROTH Capital downgrading the stock to a “Neutral”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on April 07, 2022. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $3. Over at ROTH Capital, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Ideanomics Inc. shares, rating the shares “a Buy.” in a note released on April 14, 2021. The analysts gave a price target for IDEX of $7.

Exela Technologies Inc.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)stock closed the last session at $0.82, decreasing -1.43% or -$0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.785 and $0.8285 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 4.82 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 12.61 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 5.48 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -98.36%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -13.76%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -93.46%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -78.68%. The stock has returned -95.34% so far this year.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC bought a fresh place in Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA). The institutional investor bought 792.4 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. bought approximately 364.9 thousand shares of Exela Technologies Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, SHAY CAPITAL LLC bought 327.6 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.