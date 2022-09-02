TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by a public company in the transportation as a service field. Before we look into some examples, let’s explain what the industry revolves around. TaaS is a new mindset. It involves relying on a third party to solve your transportation needs. It can mean taking a rented vehicle, hiring a taxi/public transportation alternative, and much more.

According to O.P. Agarwal, World Bank and chairman of the Transportation Research Board Committee on Transport in Developing Countries, trends like telecommuting, e-commerce, and online shopping might change the way in which we perceive urban transportation. These trends are likely to change the nature of traditional car ownership while creating a larger market for TaaS companies.

The projected growth of TaaS stock value in the next 12 months is solid, and the current prices are comparatively low, which might just signify the right time to buy. Still, it’s not just about buying TaaS stock or not. It’s also about finding the right TaaS companies to invest in.

In this article, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best TaaS companies’ stocks to buy right now.

GATX Corporation (GATX)

GATX Corporation (GATX) stock closed last session at $95.17, decreasing -1.49% or -$1.44. Shares of the company fluctuated between $94.36 and $96.72 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.15 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.16 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 4.06%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -7.51%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -14.62%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -12.06%. The stock has returned -8.66% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has added its position in GATX Corporation (GATX) to 1,057,972 shares, mirroring a recent increase of 0.83%. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index added 8704.0 shares of GATX Corporation common stock bringing its total worth to about $106.06 million at the end of the recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index isn’t the only investment manager that changed stakes and is followed by iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF, which added 414.0 shares to end up with 1,033,991 shares worth $103.66 million. Vanguard Explorer Fund raises their holdings by 2.23% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 2.76% position in GATX Corporation thanks to 0.98 million shares amounting to $98.31 million.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

On Thursday, shares in GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) fell -2.03% to close the day at $43.48. The volume of shares traded was 1.29 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 1.11 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $42.10 and $44.37. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 1.87. GXO’s stock has lost -8.89% of its value in the previous five sessions and -16.56% over the past month but has lost -52.13% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $45.45 is above the 200-day moving average of $66.80. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 40.44.

NEUBERGER BERMAN INVESTMENT ADVI bought a fresh place in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO). The institutional investor bought 3.7 million shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, ORBIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. bought approximately 2.9 million shares of GXO Logistics Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, J.O. HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L bought 1.8 million shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stock lost -1.09% to close Thursday’s session at $165.56. The stock volume remained at 1.01 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million shares within the past 50 days. CAR shares have risen by 77.70% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -10.84% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -16.37%, while over the past six months, it has shed -8.73%. Further, the company has a current market of $8.37 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 48.50 million.

Barclays upgraded the Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) stock from Underweight to Equal Weight and set the price target of $245. The rating was come-out on April 20, 2022. Another research note published on April 06, 2022, by BofA Securities, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. JP Morgan upgraded the company stock from Underweight to Neutral in a research paper released on January 26, 2022, and set the price target of $205. Analysts at Deutsche Bank revealed in a research note on January 06, 2022, said the stock is upgraded from Sell to Hold and set the price target of $210. In a research paper which was published recently on November 16, 2021, analysts from Barclays downgraded the Avis Budget Group Inc. stock from Equal Weight to Underweight and gave a price target of $217.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) stock added 0.89% to finish the last trading session at $103.81. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.2 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 1.14 million shares. The shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. have advanced by -3.74% in the last five days; however, they have gained 1.00% over the last month. The stock price has shed -4.74% over the last three months and has lost -15.55 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 13.60 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.92.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the EXPD stock, with those at Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “an Underperform”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on July 12, 2022. Analysts at Wolfe Research maintained their earlier rating. Over at The Benchmark Company, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, rating the shares “a Hold.” in a note released on March 16, 2022.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) gained 1.08% to complete the last trading session at $196.61. The price range of the company’s shares was between $193.11 and $197.09. It traded 2.33 million shares, which was below its daily average of 3.11 million shares over 100 days. UPS’s shares have dropped by -4.09% in the last five days, while they have added 1.65% in the last month. The company has a current dividend yield of 3.09%. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a price-to-book ratio of 10.55. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 26.47.

A total of 6.0 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gutmann Kathleen M., the company’s Pres Intl, Healthcare, and SCS. SEC filings show that Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 21,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of 204.51 per share for a total of $4,357,435. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares.