Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIPC), the owner of diverse assets, remains one of the attractive sectors for investment in the global economy’s digital revolution. BIPC continues to diversify its portfolio in this new market.

Brookfield purchases assets connected to telecommunications, data transport, and processing. This is a sensible approach, given that the industry has generally relied on expanding markets such as renewable energy.

The usage of data in the global economy is predicted to increase by 30% every year by 2025. Simultaneously, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIPC) experts feel that this path provides a substantial investment opportunity with a very long-time horizon – up to 100 years.

BIPC previously bought and leased important communications infrastructure properties such as fiber-optic nodes, mobile phone towers, and data centres. As a result, the company’s existing reliable cash flow is strengthened. Brookfield has also boosted its involvement in developing new digital capabilities.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIPC) has recently taken a fresh course in this area of its company. It will invest $15 billion with its institutional partners in the purchase of a 49% share in two Intel semiconductor factories.

Profits from these productions might help Brookfield’s profits and dividends expand in the future. BIPC aims to invest $500 to $750 million of its own money in semiconductors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) shares are up 9.21% year to date (YTD) and are up 1.30% or $0.64 in the most recent trading session. The stock’s trailing 12-month performance, on the other hand, is roughly 17.05% higher. The stock is up 7.47% in the last six months and down -0.82% in the last three months. When we look at the shorter duration, it is up 1.02% for the week and 11.94% for the month.