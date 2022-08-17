Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has got permission from the UK authorities to launch a vaccine against new strains of COVID-19.

MRNA has acquired permission in the United Kingdom for a “next-generation COVID-19 vaccine,” as the firm describes it. This is a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination containing mRNA-1273.214. It should be noted that this is the first time that a bivalent vaccination tailored to tackle the omicron form has been licensed by authorities.

While the vaccine is licensed for anyone aged 18 and up, when additional safety data becomes available, the age range may be increased.

Spikevax from the original COVID-19 strain is combined with a novel chemical that targets the omicron BA.1 variation in the mRNA-1273.214 vaccine. A bivalent vaccination, according to Moderna Inc. (MRNA) management, would be better equipped to deal with the new viral type.

Positive Phase II/III clinical results back up Moderna’s claims. A booster dose of the bivalent vaccination was observed in studies to enhance neutralizing titers against omicron by around eight times from baseline. Furthermore, the vaccine demonstrated efficacy against novel omicron types, such as BA.4 and BA.5.

As a result, MRNA continues to profit from COVID-19 vaccinations. Despite the fact that the Omicron strain appears to be less hazardous than its predecessors, the epidemiological scenario indicates that the demand for coronavirus prevention will remain for some time.

Simultaneously, it is impossible to forecast how many vaccinations Moderna Inc. (MRNA) will be able to sell in practice. The corporation receives orders from governments all around the world, but vaccination demand is frequently lower than expected, forcing Moderna to burn massive numbers. Management disclosed a write-off of about $500 million in expired vaccinations in its second-quarter financial report.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has the benefit of currently executing various mRNA-based initiatives unrelated to COVID-19. This means that it will be able to profit from other efforts in the long term.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has dropped -1.86% in the last week but is up 23.26% in the last quarter. Going back further, the stock’s price has increased by more than 17.89% in the previous six months but is down -33.87% year to date.