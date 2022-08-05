SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) was bolstered by strong second-quarter results and an increase in the profit outlook. On the trading floors on August 3, the stock increased by more than 28%. On August 4, SOFI shares were auctioned off for $8.23.

SoFi Technologies is an online financial firm that offers a wide range of financial goods such as student and vehicle loan refinancing, mortgage loans, personal loans, credit cards, investments, and banking services via mobile app and desktop interfaces.

SoFi Technologies, a financial services company, reported a revenue increase of 57 percent year on year to $363 million in the second quarter. In three months, the corporation added 450,000 new subscribers, bringing its total to 4.3 million. that at the start of this year,

SoFi Technologies was granted permission to reorganize as a bank. This allows you to provide a broader choice of financial services while also increasing the trust of potential consumers. The number of services used climbed by 79 percent year on year in the second quarter, reaching 6.6 million.

Furthermore, SoFi Technologies is an appealing platform for capital placement. Her online accounts provide an annual return of 1.8 percent, making them quite popular. Deposits grew 135 percent year on year at $2.7 billion. The rising deposit base provides a consistent and relatively low-cost source of finance for SoFi Technologies’ lending operations.

SoFi Technologies was able to reduce its loss to just under $96 million during the quarter, down from more than $165 million the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA climbed by 81% to $20.3 million. own estimate for full-year EBITDA of $104 million to $109 million, up around $5 million from the previous estimate

SoFi Technologies shares have risen more than 40% in the last month as a result of the newest news, but the business is still trading more than 66 percent behind its 52-week highs. Remember that the value of SoFi Technologies shares hit $24 in November-December 2021.