What was Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)’s performance in the last session?

While Caesars Entertainment Inc has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CZR rose by 0.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.00 to $18.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2026, Susquehanna Upgraded Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) to Positive. A report published by Goldman on December 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CZR. Citigroup also rated CZR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on November 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $21. Jefferies November 04, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CZR, as published in its report on November 04, 2025. Goldman’s report from July 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CZR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Caesars Entertainment Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CZR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a loss of -3.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.37, showing growth from the present price of $23.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CZR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caesars Entertainment Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.