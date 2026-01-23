What to expect from AAUC’s earnings report this quarter?

Allied Gold Corp (AAUC)’s stock is trading at $29.99 at the moment marking a fall of -2.31% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -3.13% less than their 52-week high of $30.96, and 299.87% over their 52-week low of $7.50.

Further, it is important to consider AAUC stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 3.46.AAUC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 10.58, resulting in an 14.18 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Allied Gold Corp (AAUC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Allied Gold Corp (NYSE: AAUC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Allied Gold Corp (AAUC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.11% of shares. A total of 126 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 53.14% of its stock and 65.69% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Helikon Investments Ltd holding total of 14.74 shares that make 11.81% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 440.26 million.

The securities firm Orion Resource Partners LP holds 5.61 shares of AAUC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.50%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 167.67 million.