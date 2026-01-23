Was Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)’s session last reading good?

While Zeta Global Holdings Corp has overperformed by 5.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZETA rose by 6.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.60 to $10.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.53% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) recommending Buy. Goldman also rated ZETA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZETA, as published in its report on October 22, 2024. Barclays’s report from October 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $28 for ZETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZETA is recording 7.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.15%, with a loss of -2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zeta Global Holdings Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.