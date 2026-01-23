Was Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)’s session last reading good?

While Lumen Technologies Inc has overperformed by 6.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN rose by 14.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.95 to $3.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.98% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) to Neutral. Raymond James also Upgraded LUMN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. Citigroup February 26, 2025d the rating to Buy on February 26, 2025, and set its price target from $8 to $6.50. Wells Fargo February 21, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for LUMN, as published in its report on February 21, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from August 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for LUMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lumen Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LUMN is registering an average volume of 17.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.28%, with a gain of 8.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.95, showing decline from the present price of $8.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.