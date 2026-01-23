Was LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s session last reading good?

While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LX fell by -7.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.64 to $2.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2025, UBS Downgraded LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on November 26, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LX. Citigroup March 14, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LX, as published in its report on March 14, 2023. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

LX currently pays a dividend of $0.30 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.21M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a loss of -4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.45, showing growth from the present price of $3.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

The China based company LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) is one of the biggest names in Credit Services. When comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.43%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.