Understanding IHS’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)’s stock is trading at $7.68 at the moment marking a fall of -2.97% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -6.52% less than their 52-week high of $8.21, and 137.62% over their 52-week low of $3.23.

Further, it is important to consider IHS stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.45.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.62.

How does IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS): Earnings History

If we examine IHS Holding Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, slashing the consensus of $0.11. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.33, resulting in a 312.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.44 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.11. That was a difference of $0.33 and a surprise of 312.60%.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in IHS Holding Ltd (IHS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 31.83% of shares. A total of 155 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 45.73% of its stock and 67.08% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Wendel SE holding total of 62.98 shares that make 18.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 483.65 million.

The securities firm Korea Investment Corporation holds 21.67 shares of IHS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.46%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 166.4 million.