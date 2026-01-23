Understanding CLNE’s book value per share for better investment insights

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)’s stock is trading at $2.32 at the moment marking a rise of 1.82% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -36.75% less than their 52-week high of $3.67, and 78.57% over their 52-week low of $1.30.

Further, it is important to consider CLNE stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.20.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 7.99. CLNE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.87, resulting in an 2.17 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE): Earnings History

If we examine Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$0.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 100.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.04. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 100.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.42% of shares. A total of 262 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 48.18% of its stock and 61.31% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 15.72 shares that make 7.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 36.7 million.

The securities firm Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC holds 11.85 shares of CLNE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27.67 million.