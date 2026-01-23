Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Transocean Ltd has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIG rose by 13.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.72 to $1.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.44% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) to Underweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for RIG. Barclays also Upgraded RIG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2024. The Benchmark Company October 15, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RIG, as published in its report on October 15, 2024. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Transocean Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 38.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RIG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a gain of 7.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.16, showing decline from the present price of $4.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transocean Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.