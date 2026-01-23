Should investors be concerned about SVV’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)’s stock is trading at $10.45 at the moment marking a fall of -1.23% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -24.77% less than their 52-week high of $13.89, and 61.27% over their 52-week low of $6.48.

Further, it is important to consider SVV stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.01.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 63.97. SVV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.94, resulting in an 25.70 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV): Earnings History

If we examine Savers Value Village Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, slashing the consensus of $0.14. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.31% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.14 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.14. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.31%.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Ownership Details

