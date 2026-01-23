Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Organogenesis Holdings Inc has overperformed by 4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORGO fell by -22.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.08 to $2.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2024, Lake Street started tracking Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ORGO. Morgan Stanley also rated ORGO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2023. BTIG Research November 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ORGO, as published in its report on November 10, 2022. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ORGO is registering an average volume of 1.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a gain of 3.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Organogenesis Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.