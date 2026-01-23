Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR has overperformed by 5.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MLCO fell by -16.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.15 to $4.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.58% in the last 200 days.

On January 16, 2026, JP Morgan Downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) to Neutral. A report published by CLSA on September 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MLCO. JP Morgan also Upgraded MLCO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2025. Citigroup April 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MLCO, as published in its report on April 10, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6.70 for MLCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MLCO is recording 1.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -5.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.26, showing growth from the present price of $6.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MLCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR Shares?

The Resorts & Casinos market is dominated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 200.32%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.