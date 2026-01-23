Is the Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock an investment opportunity?

Its current price is -50.35% under its 52-week high of $2.12 and 60.21% more than its 52-week low of $0.66.

HOTH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.93, resulting in an 2.08 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH): Earnings History

If we examine Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.3, beating the consensus of -$0.07. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.23, resulting in a -328.57% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.3 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.07. That was a difference of -$0.23 and a surprise of -328.57%.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.57% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.62% of its stock and 8.94% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 243.92 shares that make 1.57% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.26 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 214.01 shares of HOTH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.38%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.22 million.