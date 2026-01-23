HYLN’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -3.84% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.18. Its current price is -15.07% under its 52-week high of $2.57 and 96.66% more than its 52-week low of $1.11.

Additionally, it is important to take into account HYLN stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 89.96 for the last tewlve months.HYLN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.88, resulting in an 3.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN): Earnings History

If we examine Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08, slashing the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 11.11% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 11.11%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 29.50% of shares. A total of 167 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.95% of its stock and 36.81% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 8.46 shares that make 4.88% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 18.49 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.12 shares of HYLN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.10%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15.56 million.