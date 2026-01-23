How is SBSW’s stock performing after recent trades?

In the current trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s (SBSW) stock is trading at the price of $19.25, a gain of 6.06% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is 3.89% less than its 52-week high of $18.53 and 531.15% better than its 52-week low of $3.05.

It is also essential to consider SBSW stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.21 for the last year.SBSW’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.00, resulting in an 11.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW): Earnings History

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 310 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 21.75% of its stock and 21.75% of its float.

The securities firm JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 18.88 shares of SBSW, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.67%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 361.75 million.