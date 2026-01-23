How does HYFT’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, MindWalk Holdings Corp’s (HYFT) stock is trading at $2.25, marking a fall of -2.17% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -30.68% below its 52-week high of $3.25 and 733.33% above its 52-week low of $0.27.

As well, it is important to consider HYFT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 7.24.HYFT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.22, resulting in an 8.92 price to cash per share for the period.

How does MindWalk Holdings Corp (HYFT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

MindWalk Holdings Corp (HYFT): Earnings History

If we examine MindWalk Holdings Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05, beating the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.04, resulting in a -238.53% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of -$0.04 and a surprise of -238.53%.

MindWalk Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HYFT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in MindWalk Holdings Corp (HYFT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.94% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.81% of its stock and 9.67% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder LLC holding total of 2.7 shares that make 5.85% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.05 million.

The securities firm Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 501.7 shares of HYFT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.12 million.