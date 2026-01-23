Have you been able to find a good deal on Under Armour Inc’s shares?

While Under Armour Inc has overperformed by 2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAA rose by 27.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.72 to $4.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.02% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for UAA. Rothschild & Co Redburn also Downgraded UAA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 15, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on July 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for UAA, as published in its report on May 07, 2025. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Under Armour Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UAA is recording an average volume of 11.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a gain of 9.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.91, showing decline from the present price of $6.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Under Armour Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.