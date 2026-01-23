Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Grab Holdings Limited has overperformed by 3.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB fell by -8.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.62 to $3.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.83% in the last 200 days.

On January 16, 2026, HSBC Securities Upgraded Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on September 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GRAB. JP Morgan also Upgraded GRAB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 21, 2025. JP Morgan February 05, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRAB, as published in its report on February 05, 2025. HSBC Securities’s report from February 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $5.45 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRAB is recording an average volume of 50.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a loss of -1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.87, showing growth from the present price of $4.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is based in the Singapore and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Grab Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 155.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.26%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.