GDRX underperforms with a -0.39 decrease in share price

While GoodRx Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDRX fell by -5.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.81 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.26% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2026, Jefferies Downgraded GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) to Hold. A report published by Barclays on December 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for GDRX. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on December 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. Raymond James August 09, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for GDRX, as published in its report on August 09, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from May 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GDRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GDRX is registering an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -6.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.56, showing growth from the present price of $2.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoodRx Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Health Information Services market, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) is based in the USA. When comparing GoodRx Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.63%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.