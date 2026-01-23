GBTG’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Global Business Travel Group Inc’s (GBTG) stock is trading at $7.3, marking a fall of -3.53% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -19.30% below its 52-week high of $9.05 and 26.35% above its 52-week low of $5.78.

As well, it is important to consider GBTG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.52.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 30.83. GBTG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.51, resulting in an 8.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG): Earnings History

If we examine Global Business Travel Group Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, beating the consensus of $0.12. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -43.51% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.12. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -43.51%.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 56.53% of shares. A total of 222 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 41.21% of its stock and 94.79% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is American Express Company holding total of 157.79 shares that make 30.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.15 billion.

The securities firm Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds 25.71 shares of GBTG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.91%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 187.02 million.